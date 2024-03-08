Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

AQST stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $379.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 2.85. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

