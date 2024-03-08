Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Gap Up to $4.81

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 4.81, but opened at 5.06. Arcadium Lithium shares last traded at 4.96, with a volume of 1,099,809 shares changing hands.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is 5.10. The company has a market cap of $909.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.36 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 181.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 219.13 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

