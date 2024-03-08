Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $6.19 Per Share

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $6.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arch Resources’ current full-year earnings is $23.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.34 EPS.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Arch Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

ARCH opened at $184.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.00 and a 200-day moving average of $160.14. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $187.45.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $23.18 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 15,612.6% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 350,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,108,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 282,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,262,000 after purchasing an additional 247,238 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 10,789.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,666,000 after purchasing an additional 241,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,451 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $794,058.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,218 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

About Arch Resources

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.