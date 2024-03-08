Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, reports. Arhaus had a return on equity of 54.19% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Arhaus updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Arhaus Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.39. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,923,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,492,000 after buying an additional 864,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Arhaus by 50.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 298,617 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 626,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 87,231 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 985.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 565,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.28.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

