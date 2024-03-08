Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 74,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,070,000 after acquiring an additional 99,034 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock opened at $120.36 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.98.

Insider Activity

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.