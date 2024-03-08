Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTW. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

