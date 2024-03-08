Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $7.81 Per Share (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.81 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $31.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $8.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.03 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 1.8 %

ABG opened at $210.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $178.40 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.12 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 155,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,921,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 27,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,771,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,250,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.