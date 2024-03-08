Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 79,514.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 198,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,630,000 after buying an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,920,000 after buying an additional 119,102 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,721,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,247,000 after buying an additional 124,934 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 30.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,470,000 after buying an additional 31,565 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $210.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.68. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $247.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $257.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZPN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.