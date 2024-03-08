Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stake Decreased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,866,000 after purchasing an additional 114,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $115.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.03.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

