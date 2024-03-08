Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Avinger
Avinger Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Avinger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
