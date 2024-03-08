Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 million, a P/E ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

