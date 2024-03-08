Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Amanda Blanc Buys 10,597 Shares of Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Blanc bought 10,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 474 ($6.02) per share, for a total transaction of £50,229.78 ($63,751.47).
Aviva Trading Up 1.6 %
AV opened at GBX 462.20 ($5.87) on Friday. Aviva plc has a one year low of GBX 366 ($4.65) and a one year high of GBX 467.30 ($5.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2,274.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 434.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 414.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.51.
Aviva Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 22.30 ($0.28) dividend. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $11.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently -16,000.00%.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
