Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Amanda Blanc Buys 10,597 Shares of Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Blanc bought 10,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 474 ($6.02) per share, for a total transaction of £50,229.78 ($63,751.47).

Aviva Trading Up 1.6 %

AV opened at GBX 462.20 ($5.87) on Friday. Aviva plc has a one year low of GBX 366 ($4.65) and a one year high of GBX 467.30 ($5.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2,274.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 434.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 414.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 22.30 ($0.28) dividend. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $11.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently -16,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Aviva to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 495 ($6.28) to GBX 485 ($6.16) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 472 ($5.99) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 508.80 ($6.46).

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aviva

About Aviva

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.