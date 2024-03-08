Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 682 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,168,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,978 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,658 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,738,000 after purchasing an additional 872,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $54.56 and a one year high of $71.64.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

