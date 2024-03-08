Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 101.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 384,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 193,489 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 88,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 8.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 151,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,027,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ING Groep Price Performance
ING opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.56.
ING Groep Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
