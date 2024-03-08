Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. StockNews.com raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Exponent Stock Down 0.1 %

EXPO opened at $80.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.68. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $104.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.09.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

