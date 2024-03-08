Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,123 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after acquiring an additional 826,668 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,990,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,067 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 109,540.6% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 6,964,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,016 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,666,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $84,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,147,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,946 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

