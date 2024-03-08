Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 953 VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 655.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

OIH stock opened at $310.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $246.04 and a 1 year high of $364.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.92.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

