Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

CRSP stock opened at $79.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.36. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. JMP Securities upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,283 shares of company stock worth $6,542,607. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

