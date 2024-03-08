Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $140.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.32.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

