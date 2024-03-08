Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 102.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,672,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after buying an additional 3,102,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.8 %

DFS stock opened at $121.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

