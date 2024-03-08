Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $1,610,410.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,050.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,839,788 over the last quarter. 39.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $82.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average of $83.36. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $315.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

