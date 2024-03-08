Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $280,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.80 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

