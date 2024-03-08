Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $254,000 in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Short Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 82.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period.

SMB opened at $17.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

