Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $295,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Motco increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.65. The firm has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

