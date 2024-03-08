Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $346,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

