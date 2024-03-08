Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 292,516 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:VLUE opened at $105.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

