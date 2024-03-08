Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the third quarter worth $659,000. Share Andrew L. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the third quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of FOCT stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

