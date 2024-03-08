Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $357.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.40. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $359.78.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

