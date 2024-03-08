Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $113.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

