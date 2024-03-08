Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSM. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 80,812 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $71.32.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Company Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.