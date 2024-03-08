Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Concentrix by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Concentrix by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Concentrix by 702.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $64.21 and a 1-year high of $138.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average is $84.90.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

