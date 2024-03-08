Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $121.99 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $122.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.19 and a 200-day moving average of $110.20.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

