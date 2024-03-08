Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 5.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Northland Securities lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

Twilio Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:TWLO opened at $61.15 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $759,333.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,984,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,874. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

