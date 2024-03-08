Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,501 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $117.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.61 and its 200 day moving average is $123.84. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

