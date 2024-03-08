Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,722 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in DraftKings by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 350,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 207,173 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,010,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 64,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 42,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 28,573 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 241,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $8,821,393.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,107,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,412,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at $134,062,502.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,076,412 shares of company stock valued at $83,014,026 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

