Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 538 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS stock opened at $339.37 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

