Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 929 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $157.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.98. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $101.54 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

