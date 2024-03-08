Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,698,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,667,000 after acquiring an additional 156,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after purchasing an additional 348,488 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 260,858 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 344,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75,561 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President James C. Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 681,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,384.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $9.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

