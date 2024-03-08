Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,800,000 after acquiring an additional 162,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,649,000 after acquiring an additional 103,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,787,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,498,000 after purchasing an additional 656,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,490 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,539 shares of company stock worth $115,326 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.43. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BXMT shares. Bank of America lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

