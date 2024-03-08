Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $336,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 100,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 75,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,522,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $135.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $135.80.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

