Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $359,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $731,041,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after purchasing an additional 591,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.87.

Shares of CI stock opened at $342.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $347.99.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total transaction of $2,181,571.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,270,962.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total value of $2,181,571.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,270,962.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,634. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

