Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 70.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $159.01 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

