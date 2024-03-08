Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,302 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Owens Corning by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 245.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays cut shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $155.60 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $160.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

