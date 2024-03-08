Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,483 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $710,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 11.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Price Performance

Splunk stock opened at $156.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Insider Activity at Splunk

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPLK. Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Splunk

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.