B. Riley Weighs in on CompoSecure, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPO)

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for CompoSecure in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CompoSecure’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

CMPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CompoSecure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. CompoSecure has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $469.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 70.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,768,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 728,424 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 72.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 342,335 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 370.5% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 376,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 296,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

