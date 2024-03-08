Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 3688529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.18 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.1131 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

