Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 47 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.1% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at $160,027,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Hope Holding Bryant purchased 300 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 466 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,566.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,478.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,420.51. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,623.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,620.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.