Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,455,000 after buying an additional 888,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $81,289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3,006.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,930,000 after buying an additional 314,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 204.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 414,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,834,000 after buying an additional 278,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH stock opened at $266.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 94.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.87 and its 200 day moving average is $216.24. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $133.81 and a one year high of $266.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Manhattan Associates

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.