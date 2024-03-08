Bank of Nova Scotia Has $256,000 Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 155.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG opened at $35.16 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

