Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bank OZK worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bank OZK by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 1,508.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 18.1% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,031,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,308,000 after acquiring an additional 311,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.94 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

